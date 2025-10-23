Tom Papa to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Jersey Performing Arts Center will welcome Passaic native Tom Papa. One of America’s top comedians, he will perform live in Newark on Friday, November 7, at 7 p.m.

Tom Papa is recognized as one of the leading comedic voices in the country, enjoying success as an author, and in film, television, radio, and podcasts, as well as on stage. Tom has released four hour-long stand-up specials, with his latest, "Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!", being a wildly successful Netflix Original. His other critically acclaimed specials include "Human Mule," "Freaked Out," and "Tom Papa Live in New York City," which was directed by Rob Zombie. In addition to his comedy work, he recently published his second book, "You’re Doing Great! - And Other Reasons to Stay Alive," a follow-up to "Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas," which was also released by St. Martin’s Press.

His latest book has been included on “Summer Must Read” lists from various publications, including Parade Magazine and The New York Post. Tom is also a contributing writer for The New Yorker Magazine.

He frequently appears as a guest on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. Additionally, Tom hosts his own podcast, "Breaking Bread with Tom Papa," where he shares an hour with guests to enjoy food and uplifting conversations. Listeners are invited to join them at the table as they celebrate the significance of breaking bread with insightful, revealing, and always humorous discussions.