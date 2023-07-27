Tickets On Sale For New Jersey Ballet's NUTCRACKER This Friday, July 28

Audiences of all ages will feel the holiday magic when these iconic toys come alive in beautiful fashion and dance to the beloved music of this timeless tale.
bergenPAC presents New Jersey Ballet's Nutcracker on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at 1 & 4:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 at 1 & 4:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.
Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at 1 & 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 at 1 & 4:30 p.m.
$35-$65
New Jersey Ballet has thrilled audiences for more than half a century with its spectacular performances. Audiences of all ages will feel the holiday magic when these iconic toys come alive in beautiful fashion and dance to the beloved music of this timeless tale.
Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030
Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area's cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.
