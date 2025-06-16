Tickets Now on Sale for George Street Playhouse 2025-2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets for George Street Playhouse's 2025-2026 season are now. George Street’s season will begin in October 2025 with Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro’s (Memphis) play, An Old Fashioned Family Murder. In December 2025, Ebenezer Scrooge’s Big Jersey Christmas Show! by Gordon Greenberg (Holiday Inn, Dracula!) and Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen) and directed by Gordon Greenberg will head into performances December 2 – December 21. The season will continue in March 2026, with What Became of Us by Shayan Lotfi and directed by Laiona Michelle (GSP’s Little Girl Blue), followed by My Lord, What a Night by Deborah Brevoort (The Women of Lockerbie) and directed by Sheldon Epps (Play On!) in April 2026.



Single tickets for George Street’s upcoming season start at $35 and full season subscriptions begin at $176.



George Street is also offering PerformancePASS, a financially flexible option for interested subscribers. PerformancePASS offers premium seats at a guaranteed discount and tickets can be redeemed or exchanged at any point in the run. Please note that PerformancePASS tickets may not be redeemed for opening night or other special events.



An Old Fashioned Family Murder

By Joe DiPietro

Directed by Larry Raben

October 14—November 2, 2025



On a dark and stormy night, a once-grand estate becomes the stage for a chilling crime in this razor-sharp comic mystery from Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro. When a pompous writer spills a family secret—tensions turn to murder and every guest is a suspect. A sharp-eyed widow, a smooth-talking fiancé, a jealous daughter—no one is who they seem, and everyone has something to hide.



Secrets unravel, betrayals come to light, and Mrs. Peck’s motherly instincts might just outmatch the detective’s.



Ebenezer Scrooge’s Big Jersey Christmas Show!

Based on “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens

By Gordon Greenberg & Steve Rosen

Directed by Gordon Greenberg

December 2—21, 2025



Move over, London—Scrooge is spending Christmas in Jersey! This fast, funny, and full-of-surprises reimagining of A Christmas Carol takes Dickens’ classic tale and gives it a fresh, local twist. Expect all the traditional ghosts—Past, Present, and Future—along with plenty of Garden State spirit, unexpected laughs, and a dash of holiday magic. No matter what exit you’re from, this high-energy holiday romp is a Christmas celebration that’s as big, bold, and unforgettable as the great state of New Jersey!



What Became of Us

By Shayan Lotfi

Directed by Laiona Michelle

March 17—April 5, 2026



Two siblings—one born here, one born there, grow up, grow apart, and come back together—again and again.



Spanning years and possibilities, What Became of Us is a poetic and heartfelt exploration of family, memory, and the moments that shape our lives. As their past and present intertwine, they navigate the unshakable bond that keeps pulling them back to each other.



What if things had gone differently? And where do we go from here?



My Lord, What a Night

By Deborah Brevoort

Directed by Sheldon Epps

April 28—May 17, 2026



A Remarkable Friendship. A Night That Changed History.



Princeton, 1937. When world-famous contralto Marian Anderson is turned away from a hotel because of her race, she finds an unexpected host in Albert Einstein. What begins as a simple act of hospitality grows into a unique friendship between two brilliant minds—one that will resonate through history.



Based on true events, My Lord, What a Night offers an intimate look at the meeting of these two icons and the events that ignited Anderson’s legendary performance on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Casting and full creative teams will be announced at a later date.

