The Village People, Blippi, And Boney James Announced At BergenPAC

bergenPAC announces new shows that will take place in the newly renovated theater. The Village People bring their iconic disco hits to town on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Blippi returns with The Wonderful World Tour on Saturday, March 18. Jazz/R&B saxophonist Boney James grooves out on Friday, April 17.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

The Village People

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 - 8 PM

$39-$99

What makes a music legend? Perhaps it's the ability to leave an inimitable, lasting imprint on the world. By that definition, Tony! Toni! Toné!'s contribution to music is most certainly legendary: a group regarded the world over as a talented, authentic group of musicians who made some of the best R&B music of the 80's and 90's. From fun, upbeat, smash hits like "Feels Good," to blues-leaning classics like "The Blues" to their signature love ballads like "Anniversary," the sound of Tony! Toni! Toné! is soulful, organic, classic, and instantly recognizable. Their ability to create songs that perfectly married the stylings of the soul and funk gods of the 70's with the technology and hip-hop infused R&B of the 90s made them icons of their generation.

The group released five albums in all, including Who? (1988), The Revival (1990), Sons of Soul (1993), House of Music (1996), and Hits (1997). After their debut album, the trio quickly expanded their roles as singers and musicians to songwriters and producers of their music, leading to their distinctive sound and timeless songs that remain in rotation on radio stations today.

Blippi's The Wonderful World Tour

Saturday, March 18, 2023 -1 & 5 PM

$39.50-$69.50

Blippi is coming to Englewood, NJ for the ultimate curiosity adventure in Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour!

So, come on! Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore? You bet! So get ready to shake those wiggles out and OJ Twist your way through this brand-new musical party!

Boney James

Friday, April 17, 2023 -1 & 5 PM

$39.50-$69.50

During his 30-year career, Boney James has earned four Grammy nominations, two NAACP Image Award nominations and a Soul Train Award, while a dozen of his albums have landed at #1 on Billboard's Contemporary Jazz Album chart. Detour is the jazz/R&B sax player's latest album.

"The urge to write again came from the joy of being back on the road, performing in front of live audiences," explains Boney. "I had shut down creatively when the pandemic hit. It was the disruptive and disorienting detour we all took when the world locked down, and that's reflected in the more experimental directions some of the new music takes. The thing about a detour, you may take a different route, but you still get to your destination."

It's a trip through James' distinctive contemporary jazz/R&B landscapes, layered in quicksilver watercolor images and cinematic set pieces. Detour represents the next extension of Boney James' trademark blend of genres which includes blues, soul, roots, classical, art-pop, and hip-hop.

