The Theater Project to Present Online Short Play Competition for 2026

After each performance, theater lovers will vote for a play to receive the Audience Favorite citation.

By: Feb. 04, 2026
The Theater Project to Present Online Short Play Competition for 2026 Image

Whether they live in Sayreville, N.J., or Salisbury, U.K., theater aficionados will be able to enjoy eight one-act plays from the comfort of their homes and pick the one they liked best, thanks to The Theater Project's thirteenth annual Think Fast, a virtual competition that will take place February 27 – March 1 online.

After each performance, theater lovers will vote for a play to receive the Audience Favorite citation. The judges -- directors, producers, and playwrights from the Theater Project community -- will choose the winners in four additional categories: Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and Judges' $500 Prize for Best Play. The awards are announced at the online meet and greet which begins 30 minutes after the Sunday broadcast finishes.

“THINK FAST originally was an in-person event, but we had to switch to Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mark Spina, artistic director of The Theater Project. “We discovered that the virtual competition generated submissions from all over the English-speaking world. We get to meet colleagues and learn about theater scenes outside the U.S. in our post-show online conversations.”

 The following plays, written by competitors from the United States and Canada, are the 2026 THINK FAST finalists:

·        Ramifications by Alex Bernstein

·        On the Likelihood of Elephants by Brian S. Brijbag, Esq

·        Never Buy a Used Cat by Robert Diamante

·        Harry Potter and the Superfans' Dream Vacation by Teddy Durgin

·        Time Table by Jeff Perlman

·        Not to Take Latin Composition by Glen Sharpe

·        Far From the Tree by Michael Towers

·        Confessional by Chris Zaczek

The pre-recorded plays will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 27, and Saturday, February 28, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1.

Tickets cost $15. Buyers also will receive a link to a live post-broadcast meet-and-greet session, during which they may chat with the playwrights, actors, directors, and event organizers.




