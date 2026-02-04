The Theater Project to Present Online Short Play Competition for 2026

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Whether they live in Sayreville, N.J., or Salisbury, U.K., theater aficionados will be able to enjoy eight one-act plays from the comfort of their homes and pick the one they liked best, thanks to The Theater Project's thirteenth annual Think Fast, a virtual competition that will take place February 27 – March 1 online.

After each performance, theater lovers will vote for a play to receive the Audience Favorite citation. The judges -- directors, producers, and playwrights from the Theater Project community -- will choose the winners in four additional categories: Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and Judges' $500 Prize for Best Play. The awards are announced at the online meet and greet which begins 30 minutes after the Sunday broadcast finishes.

“THINK FAST originally was an in-person event, but we had to switch to Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mark Spina, artistic director of The Theater Project. “We discovered that the virtual competition generated submissions from all over the English-speaking world. We get to meet colleagues and learn about theater scenes outside the U.S. in our post-show online conversations.”

The following plays, written by competitors from the United States and Canada, are the 2026 THINK FAST finalists:

· Ramifications by Alex Bernstein

· On the Likelihood of Elephants by Brian S. Brijbag, Esq

· Never Buy a Used Cat by Robert Diamante

· Harry Potter and the Superfans' Dream Vacation by Teddy Durgin

· Time Table by Jeff Perlman

· Not to Take Latin Composition by Glen Sharpe

· Far From the Tree by Michael Towers

· Confessional by Chris Zaczek

The pre-recorded plays will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 27, and Saturday, February 28, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1.

Tickets cost $15. Buyers also will receive a link to a live post-broadcast meet-and-greet session, during which they may chat with the playwrights, actors, directors, and event organizers.