State Theatre New Jersey to Present RENT in Concert This February

State Theatre New Jersey will present RENT in Concert on Thursday, February 19 at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $58.



RENT in Concert is hitting the road for a special Performing Arts Center tour, bringing the unforgettable music of Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking musical to audiences across the country. This limited concert engagement celebrates the score that changed musical theater forever—performed exclusively in song, in a powerful symphonic concert setting.



This tour features orchestral accompaniment by New York City’s acclaimed ensemble Contemporaneous, known for its bold and immersive approach to contemporary music-making. The tour concert is directed by Sara Brians and conducted by Heidi Joosten, uniting top-tier theatrical and musical artistry in a dynamic live experience.



The tour offers audiences a rare chance to experience the raw emotional power and soaring musical legacy of RENT in a concert format that highlights the score’s urgency, energy, and heart.



Audiences will hear the full lineup of beloved songs—including “Rent,” “One Song Glory,” “Take Me or Leave Me,” “Out Tonight,” and the timeless “Seasons of Love”—performed by a thrilling group of rising stars and celebrated vocalists.

The concerts will star Kris Carrasco singing the songs of Angel, Ruchir Khazanchi singing the songs of Benny, Candice Woods singing the songs of Joanne, Tommy Kaiser singing the songs of Mark, Alex Lugo singing the songs of Maureen, Jasiana Caraballo singing the songs of Mimi, Will Hastreiter singing the songs of Roger, and Terrance Johnson singing the songs of Tom Collins.

The ensemble features Chachi Delgado, Joseph DePietro, Rodney McKinner, Nisa Mercado, Neema Muteti.

A cultural phenomenon since its debut in 1996, Jonathan Larson’s RENT revolutionized Broadway with its contemporary sound, diverse storytelling, and unflinching exploration of community, love, and life in the East Village. Its music continues to inspire audiences worldwide, with themes that resonate as strongly today as ever.

