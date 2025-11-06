The Theater Project To Present A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE RADIO PLAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Theater Project’s beloved holiday tradition It’s a Wonderful Life: The Radio Play will return to Summit for its twentieth year over Thanksgiving weekend, with performances on Saturday, November 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 30 at 2:00 p.m. at the Oakes Center Theater, 120 Morris Avenue.

Unbroken by theater closures during the pandemic—thanks to Zoom performances—the annual production has become a cornerstone of the company’s community programming. Each year, the show grows in scope, passing its timeless message of hope and connection from one cast and audience to the next.

Set in the style of the Lux Radio Theater circa 1947, the performance features twelve adult actors, five young performers, two singers, and one very busy sound technician preparing for a live radio broadcast of the story made famous by Frank Capra’s film. Audiences experience both the emotional impact of It’s a Wonderful Life and the behind-the-scenes mechanics of an old-fashioned radio production, complete with live sound effects and period staging.

Director Mark Spina reflected on the enduring appeal of the production: “Wonderful Life reminds us that being grateful is perhaps the best gift we can give to ourselves and to each other. For The Theater Project, the show is an expression of gratitude and affection for our audience, and for the community of actors who have breathed life into this story for over twenty years.”

This year’s cast features Matt McCarthy and Anna Gunderson as George and Mary Bailey, alongside Emily Bonaria, Lee DeCecco, Andre DeSandies, Dalton Gorden, Gary Glor, Lynn Marie Macy, Brian Madden, Jeff Maschi, Brian Parks, and Terry Nickerson. Young performers Skylar Bellew, Emma Jordan, Aubrey McCarthy, Sophia Rivas, and Kavin Vyas round out the ensemble.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $10 for students. Adults and seniors purchasing online by November 16 will receive a $5 early bird discount, and “Times Are Tight” pay-what-you-can tickets are available by calling 973-303-8563. Tickets and additional information are available at TheTheaterProject.org.

The 2025 presentation of It’s a Wonderful Life: The Radio Play is made possible in part through support from The Summit Foundation and a Union County Local Arts Program grant. The Theater Project, based in New Jersey, is a leading incubator for new work and a showcase for regional artists.