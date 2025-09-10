The Theater Project Hosts Annual Golf Outing

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Theater Project is inviting golfers to get in touch with their inner Jack Nicklaus in Fore! The Arts, its annual golf outing, scheduled for October 21 at Galloping Hill Golf Course in Kenilworth, NJ. The honorary chair of the event committee is New Jersey State Senator Joseph Cryan.

In addition to an exciting round of golf, participants will be able to enjoy breakfast and lunch while relaxing and socializing.

“For thirty-one years, we have shared exciting new work with audiences while we develop and nurture performers and playwrights, whether they’re college students or working professionals,” said Mark Spina, artistic director of The Theater Project. “We offer audience opportunities to interact with actors and playwrights and contribute to the development of new plays and emerging careers.”

The cost per golfer is $225, which covers a cart, green fees, breakfast, and lunch. Check-in and breakfast will begin at 8 a.m.

For information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Theater Project board member Beverley Mariso, (973) 723-2686 or bmariso@gmail.com. To register as a participant in Fore! The Arts, visit www.thetheaterproject.org/golf-outing-2025 or Golf Outing.

Galloping Hill Golf Course is located at 9 Golf Drive, Kenilworth, NJ.

Founded in 1994 and based in Union, The Theater Project (www.thetheaterproject.org) introduces New Jersey audiences to new plays and supports rising playwrights and theater artists. It develops new audiences for theater by service to the community, providing programs for children, and using theater as a forum to address current issues.

To learn more about The Theater Project’s programs and productions, visit www.thetheaterproject.org