The Shakespeare Theatre to Present Fundraising Trivia Night to Support Upcoming Season

The event will take place on Saturday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. at the Thomas H. Kean Theatre Factory.

By: Sep. 16, 2025
The Shakespeare Theatre to Present Fundraising Trivia Night to Support Upcoming Season Image
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is inviting theatre lovers, trivia buffs, and community members to experience a fun-filled evening at its Toil and Trouble Trivia Night Fundraiser, taking place on Saturday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. at the Thomas H. Kean Theatre Factory.

This lively event, hosted by Best Men Trivia, aims to raise vital funds for the company's season of theatrical productions, educational programming, and outreach initiatives. Teams of up to six players will compete across multiple rounds of general knowledge trivia, with themes including theatre, pop culture, history, Halloween, and more.

"We're excited to bring the community together for a night of fun and friendly competition," said Brian B. Crowe, Artistic Director at STNJ. "Every dollar raised goes directly toward supporting our work on stage and in classrooms across the region."

Tickets are available now online. Regularly priced tickets are $45 with $30 tickets available for patrons 30 and under. Ticket price includes light refreshments. A cash bar and raffle prizes will also be available throughout the evening. All proceeds will support STNJ's Main Stage productions, educational programming, and continued efforts to make the performing arts accessible to all.




