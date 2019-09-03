The Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey Presents William Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) continues its 57th season, entitled Incredible Journeys, with William Shakespeare's As You Like It. Directed by long-time company member Paul Mullins, this timeless love story with a witty heroine at its center, has captivated audiences for centuries.

Patrons can purchase tickets at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre Box Office located at 36 Madison Avenue in Madison, by calling the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or by going online at www.ShakespeareNJ.org. Performances begin on September 11.

As You Like It has not been done on STNJ's Main Stage in over a dozen years. Travel with the exiled Rosalind and her entourage to the Forest of Arden, where, disguised as a young man, Rosalind woos the love-sick Orlando. Inhabited by a multitude of colorful characters, royal and rustic, the play contains some of Shakespeare's most eloquent speeches.

Artistic Director, Bonnie J. Monte, commented, "As You Like It is one of the most pleasing plays ever written. It contains something for everyone and it never fails to delight audiences. It provides transportation to a world in the Forest of Arden where possibility abounds, where the promise of a better world is palpable, and where a happy resolution is guaranteed! Add to that its lovely music, profoundly beautiful speeches and characters with whom we quickly fall in love, and it's a recipe for a joyous evening of theatre."

Leading a cast of 14 are three prominent Shakespeare Theatre veterans. Anthony Marble, fresh from his acclaimed performance as Starbuck in The Rainmaker, returns to play the iconic character of Jacques; Ben Jacoby, last seen here in Love's Labour's Lost at the company's Outdoor Stage, returns to STNJ to play Orlando after a three-year stint in Beautiful on Broadway; and Nick Corley, a frequent face on Broadway, returns to play the famous role of the fool Touchstone. Nick was last at STNJ in Carnival!. Newcomer Safiya Kaijya Harris plays Rosalind. Other cast members include: Sarah Nicole Deaver as Celia, Torsten Johnson as Oliver, Devin Conway as Phoebe, Earl Baker, Jr. as both Duke Frederick and Duke Senior, Ryan Woods as Silvius; Elizabeth Colwell as Audrey, Roger Rathburn as Adam and Corin, and Jack LeGoff and Juliet Perrell appear in a number of ensemble roles.

The design team includes scenic design by Brittany Vasta; costume design by Nikki Delhomme; lighting design by Tony Galaska; sound design and original music by Drew Weinstein; fight direction by Rick Sordelet. The Production Stage Manager is Jackie Mariani.

Tickets for As You Like It begin at just $29 for preview performances and $49 for regular performances. The Theatre is proud to continue its 30 UNDER 30 program which provides patrons age 30 and under with tickets for only $30 with a valid ID.



For tickets and information: Call 973-408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org.





