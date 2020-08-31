The Prep Creates Creates 'The Prep Academy' For Upcoming Academic Year

The Prep Academy has been created to support students during their virtual home instruction, especially for working parents.

Professional Performance Prep (The Prep) is proud to announce a new segment of the studio called, "The Prep Academy", located at The Prep's new location on Oceanport Ave in Little Silver. The Prep Academy has been created to support students during their virtual home instruction, especially for working parents.

Students who enroll in the half day or full day program (Monday-Friday, 9am-3pm) will be placed in small groups on similar grade levels, while certified teachers and Prep Faculty members can assist in schoolwork.

"With many students moving to the homeschooling format, we are finding that they still need a place to interact with other students their age and receive help with their schoolwork", says Theresa Fowler Pittius, Co-owner of The Prep.

In addition to their regular schoolwork, new students and current students of The Prep will have the opportunity to take lessons with the Prep faculty during the school day, depending on instructor availability.

"We are so excited to offer enrichment to students' typical school days by providing private acting and voice lessons during regular school hours. It's not something most students have been able to make a part of their school curriculum until now", says Jessi Clayton, Co-owner of The Prep.

The Prep will adhere to all social distancing guidelines and masks will be worn when deemed necessary by the instructors and / or when social distancing is not possible.

To enroll in The Prep Academy, please visit ThePrepNJ.com/academy

Pre-registrations are currently being accepted but space is limited.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You