The Plainfield Symphony to Present Respighi Festival Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Plainfield Symphony will present Respighi Festival concert on April 26 at 7:00 pm. The event will take place at the Crescent Avenue Presbyterian Church at 716 Watchung Ave, Plainfield, NJ, 07060. Maestro Charles Prince will the lead the symphony at the event, and will feature violinist Michael Avagliano.

The concert will consist of three different works by Italian composer Ottorino Respighi -Ancient Airs and Dances, Suit No. 1; Concerto Gregoriano; and Pines of Rome. Respighi's work has been seen in operas, ballets, orchestral suits, choral songs, chamber music, and more.

Ancient Airs and Dances, Suit No. 1, is the first of the three works to be performed. It also transcribes the lute of Simone Molinaro and Vincenzo Galilei. Concerto Gregoriano will be performed next and was built on themes from Gregorian chant. Finally, Pines of Rome will finish the evening, and is a four movement work that depicts pine trees throughout Rome.

For more information about the event and pieces being played, click here.

Comments