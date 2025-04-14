LOMOTION LIVE Comes To The Parsippany Arts Center This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LoMotion Live invites you to step into an otherworldly adventure where Jersey’s most bizarre myths come to life on stage. Featuring live music, a captivating 8-foot puppet, and a deep dive into the state’s quirky and mysterious folklore, The Devil and Daisy Dirt promises to be the theatrical event of the season.

In this original play, New Jersey’s rich folklore takes center stage. Set during the annual “I 8 the Devil” appetite contest, Daisy Dirt stumbles upon an otherworldly creature—a winged, antlered cryptid—left for dead behind Lucille’s Luncheonette (aka The Devil’s Diner). With the help of Effie, a Palm Reader from the Pine Barrens, and a mysterious piece of magic muscle meat from a local game locker, Daisy embarks on a perilous journey to save the creature from the sinister poacher, Tasty (aka Murder).

Blending the eerie mysticism of New Jersey’s Pine Barrens with the rich, eccentric charm of the Garden State, The Devil and Daisy Dirt draws inspiration from beloved legends like the Jersey Devil and the mysterious creatures of the swamp. Imagine Our Town set in the deep woods of the Pine Barrens, with a cryptid in need of rescue rather than an alien visitor. The play is infused with the spirit of local myths, such as the lightning-struck portal above the Apple Pie Hill fire tower, and is accompanied by beautiful, original folk music composed by New Jersey musician Arlan Feiles. The high lonesome sound of his music underscores the deep-rooted traditions and mysteries of the state, perfectly complementing the show's unique atmosphere.

Join LoMotion Live for a theatrical experience like no other—The Devil and Daisy Dirt is a celebration of all things weird and wonderful about New Jersey’s folklore and will leave you on the edge of your seat with every turn. Whether you’re a long-time lover of the Pine Barrens or just someone looking for something totally unique, this is a night of storytelling, suspense, and magic you won’t soon forget.

Playing Saturday, April 26, 2025 at 8:00 PM at The Parsippany Arts Center (1130 Knoll Road, Boonton, NJ). Tickets: $25 (Cash or Check Only at the Door). Reserve tickets: www.ticketleap.events/tickets/lomotionlive/the-devil-and-daisy-dirt-1414867600. www.ticketleap.events/tickets/lomotionlive/the-devil-and-daisy-dirt-1414867600For more information: lomotionlive@gmail.com | 973-997-0148

