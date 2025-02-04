The High Kings And Mary Black Announced At Mayo Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Enjoy a double bill of traditional Irish music featuring The High Kings and Mary Black at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 6 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $57-$89 (includes all fees).

Mary Black is going back to the USA in 2025 for the first time in 8 years. Mary has become a dominant presence in Irish music, both at home and abroad, bringing her songs and music to growing numbers of fans, not just in Ireland where she has been a household name for decades, but all over the world. As an award-winning solo artist with multiple chart-topping and critically acclaimed albums, Mary Black has been celebrated by a faithful public as well as fellow artists many of whom she has performed and recorded with over the years, including Emmylou Harris, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Joan Baez and Van Morrison (celebrated in her latest album ‘Duets'). Mary and her legendary band will celebrate her career playing favorite songs from her extensive catalogue, songs that we've come to know and love over the years.

The High Kings continue to set the bar extremely high for Irish Folk bands across the world and are widely regarded to be at the forefront of the genre. Their concerts combine the infectious energy of the well-known song mixed with a lively celebration of music and dance! Expect an unforgettable night packed with hits, heartfelt harmonies, and the energetic spirit of Irish tradition.

