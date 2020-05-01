The Growing Stage Provides Online Creative Arts via New Program

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong introduces TGS TV: Online Creative Arts. With all New Jersey schools closed for a substantial amount of time and distance learning now the norm in households, The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey is doing its part by providing arts access via the internet for families.

What exactly is TGS TV?

A free and easy online hub to incorporate theatre and the arts into your daily schedule of distance learning at home. Each week, we'll share a new theme with corresponding educational resources to enhance your child's learning experience and have a little fun too. And we promise parents that no training is required! "In these extraordinary times our theatre realizes that young people need to stay connected to the things in their lives that encourage the open expression of ideas, creativity and fun. We hope we can provide that, even on a small level to our young patrons through TGS-TV," shared Lori B. Lawrence, Director of Educational Programming for The Growing Stage.

TGS TV kicked off Monday, March 23rd with SEUSS ON THE LOOSE! During the week, families will be able to explore the world of Theodore Geisel, otherwise known as Dr. Seuss, as participants look back at two Growing Stage Seuss productions: SEUSSICAL (2012) & THE CAT IN THE HAT (2017).

The online platform will be shared on Facebook (www.facebook.com/thegrowingstage) and link backed to The Growing Stage's main site, www.growingstage.com.

What type of resources will you find on TGS TV?

Sticking with The Growing Stage Creative Arts Academy model, the team at TGS will provide 3 areas:

LEARN - A time to learn about our theme - a "jumping off point" to the things we will explore.

PLAY - A time to play and explore our theme through theatre based exercises and activities.

GROW - A time to grow, to expand and to further explore what we have learned through supplemental activities, suggested reading, fun recipes, and links to educational & entertaining videos.





