The Gallery At Paper Mill Artist Submissions Are Now Being Accepted

Paper Mill Playhouse (Mark S. Hoebee-Producing Artistic Director, Michael Stotts-Managing Director) is proud to announce the upcoming season of The Gallery at Paper Mill in the Renee Foosaner Art Gallery. The four exhibitions have been designed to thematically compliment the theater's mainstage productions, and there will be a separate open call for each show.

"Paper Mill is thrilled to continue the curated art exhibitions we began this year. The shows succeeded in all the ways we had hoped," says Mike Stotts. "Our audiences love it, and the artists benefit from the exposure we can provide. This year we featured nine fantastic local artists and look forward to continuing to showcase so many more."

"Our newly appointed Gallery Advisory Council along with the gallery's curator Jesus Nunez of J. Nunez has come up with a full season of thematically relevant shows that will bring us a wide variety of artistic styles and cultural influences. We very much look forward to welcoming new artists into the Paper Mill family," adds Mark S. Hoebee.

Paper Mill's mainstage productions and our desire to amplify the stories of BIPOC artists and participate in global heritage celebrations, such as Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month and Black History Month, have helped inspire our exhibit themes. We will open the season with MOVEMENT concurrently with On Your Feet (the Story of Gloria Estefan) and will celebrate Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month. The second show LIGHT will take place over the Holidays and during Paper Mill's production of The Sound of Music. HERO will be the show open concurrently with Disney's Hercules and Black History Month. The final show of the season will be STREET in tandem with Murder on the Orient Express and Rent, as well as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage and Pride Months.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is the Major Sponsor of the Gallery at Paper Mill.

Dates for the 2022-2023 Gallery at Paper Mill Season:

MOVEMENT

September 22-November 4

Concurrently with On Your Feet and during Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month

Open Call for Artists June 16-July 31

LIGHT

November 17-January 13

Concurrently with The Sound of Music and the Holiday Season

Open Call for Artists August 15-October 2

HERO

January 26-March 24

Concurrent with Hercules and Black History Month

Open Call for Artists October 17-November 27

STREET

April 6-June 30

Happening concurrently with Murder on the Orient Express and Rent, as well as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage and Pride Months

Open call for Artists January 9-June 30

The Gallery at Paper Mill is located on the mezzanine level and can be enjoyed by patrons attending a performance or be visited daily from 12:00PM-6:00PM with no ticket required.

For more information, visit Papermill.org/plan-your-visit/the-gallery. For questions and comments regarding The Gallery at Paper Mill, please email gallery@papermill.org.