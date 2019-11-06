The Avenel Performing Arts Center Will Present Analisa Leaming In Concert

The Avenel Performing Arts Center (APAC), a new multi-disciplinary performing arts center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey, presents Broadway's Analisa Leaming Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00pm.

Broadway's rising star Analisa Leaming sings many of the beloved Broadway classics in an intimate, yet powerful concert filled with show tunes from the golden age to current hits. Often referred to as a "young Julie Andrews," Leaming dazzles audiences with her soaring soprano in one moment and her quirky, zany personality in the next. Leaming will reprise songs straight from her recent Broadway performances including "Hello, Young Lovers" from The King and I at Lincoln Center and "Ribbons Down My Back" from the Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!

Tickets for 'Analisa Leaming in Concert' are $29.50. Tickets for Seniors (age 65+) and Active Military are $26.50.



The Avenel Performing Art Center is located at 150 Avenel Street in Avenel, New Jersey (located within Woodbridge Township). To purchase tickets, visit www.avenelarts.com or contact the Box Office Tuesday-Saturday from 12pm-5pm at (732)314-0500.







