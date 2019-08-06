The Avenel Performing Arts Center Presents Broadway and Television Star Erich Bergen Live in Concert August 18

The Avenel Performing Arts Center (APAC), a new multi-disciplinary performing arts center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey, presents Erich Bergen, star of CBS television drama Madam Secretary, for two performances on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 3pm and 7pm.

Erich Bergen Live in Concert will feature a mix of songs from Erich's career on stage and film, including music from Jersey Boys and Waitress. The show is also filled with known music by Frank Sinatra, Billy Joel, Michael Jackson, Barry Manilow, George Michael and many more.

The Avenel Performing Art Center is located at 150 Avenel Street in Avenel, New Jersey (located within Woodbridge Township). To purchase tickets, visit www.avenelarts.com or contact the Box Office Tuesday-Saturday from 12pm-5pm at (732)314-0500.

Erich Bergen currently stars as Blake Moran on the hit CBS television drama, Madam Secretary. Going into its sixth season, the show airs in primetime on Sundays at 10/9c. Madam Secretary is broadcast all over the world with past seasons available for streaming on Netflix.

Erich just completed a run as Doctor Pomatter in the Broadway musical Waitress. Recently, Erich starred as Bob Gaudio in the Clint Eastwood-directed musical film, Jersey Boys, reprising his critically acclaimed performance from the TONY winning stage production in the United States. Other television credits include Gossip Girl, Desperate Housewives, and Person Of Interest.

As a singer and musician, Erich enjoys a successful career performing everything from the Great American Songbook to contemporary hits. These performances vary from a three piece jazz combo to a 40 piece symphony. His albums are available on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and all other digital music/streaming outlets.

The Avenel Performing Arts Center opened April 10, 2019. The Avenel Performing Arts Center promises to energize Avenel and surrounding communities by programming exceptional, professional theatre, music, comedy, dance and more. The Avenel Performing Arts Center will also be the home of Curtains Bar and Restaurant.





