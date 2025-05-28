The Art House Gallery to Present THROUGH MY EYES, Featuring Artists Living With Disabilities

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Art House Productions will present “Through My Eyes,” a group exhibition showcasing the work of artists living with disabilities. The exhibition will be on display at the Art House Gallery from Friday, June 6th to Sunday, June 29th, 2025.

The opening reception will be held on June 6th from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm as a part of ACCESS JC Fridays.

Regular gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. All artwork will be available for purchase at the Art House Gallery, located at The Hendrix, 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302, and online at Art House Online Gallery. Each June, Art House Productions celebrates ACCESS JC Fridays, a program dedicated to promoting inclusion and accessibility in the arts.

“This exhibition brings together artists who explore identity, through their own lived experiences. Each work invites us to see the world through someone else's eyes, challenging us to question assumptions and connect with perspectives beyond our own. My hope is that this collection not only sparks empathy, but also affirms the value of every voice represented here,” says Gallery Director, Andrea McKenna.

ABOUT THE EXHIBITION

Through My Eyes is a celebration of lived experiences and the rich spectrum of human perspective. This exhibition invites artists to look inward and outward—exploring themes of identity, accessibility, resilience, community, and personal narrative. Through deeply individual lenses, Through My Eyes honors the power of art to reveal truth, spark empathy, and build connections across differences. Each work becomes a window into a unique world, offering viewers the chance to see through someone else's eyes—and perhaps, to see their own more clearly.

Artists in this exhibition are: Greg Brickey, Amy Burns, Karen Carattini, Angela Denise, Jon Gabry, Joon Han, Bella Judy, Zaharoula Morfogen, Tony Nogueira, Sung Bae Park, Adam Tharpe, Hui Tian, Vanessa Velez, and Monique Young

