The Art House Gallery Presents BILLYKIRK: 25 YEARS OF ART & DESIGN

Art House Productions will present: “Billykirk: 25 Years of Art & Design”, by brothers Kirkland and Chris Bray. The exhibition runs from Saturday, April 5th, through Sunday, April 20th. A public reception will be held on Saturday, April 5th from 3:00 to 6:00 pm and an Artist Talk will take place on Sunday, April 13th from 2:00 to 4:00 pm.

The gallery will be open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 to 4:00 PM. Private viewings can be arranged by contacting gallery@arthouseproductions.org.

“I'm thrilled to welcome these two visionary, entrepreneurial brothers to the gallery as they showcase their beautiful artistry. It will be a pleasure to curate not only their engaging wall art, but also their exquisite handcrafted accessories of expert craftsmanship offering timeless elegance to be cherished for a lifetime,” says Gallery Director, Andrea McKenna

BILLYKIRK is a bag and accessories company founded in 1999 in Los Angeles by the brothers. As pioneers in the Made in America movement, Billykirk has been helping support and grow the American leather artisan industry for over 25 years. In 2005, BILLYKIRK moved to Jersey City, NJ, and opened a design studio/store to expand its creative partnerships.

Always made in the USA with the finest materials, BILLYKIRK is dedicated to crafting enduring goods with timeless design. They blend traditional craftsmanship with modern functionality to create items that enrich everyday experiences, fostering a deep relationship between their customers and the artistry of purpose-built items.

BILLYKIRK has collaborated with numerous brands including Vans, Levis, Intelligentsia Coffee, The Noguchi Museum, GQ, The Ace Hotel, and Target. Their products have appeared in movies and television and have been featured in many fashion-related periodicals.

In 2024 they launched Bray Brothers Creative, their B2B division to help elevate ordinary branded materials into extraordinary statements of a brand's identity and purpose.

