Tara and Austin Jarboe Return to Roxey Ballet’s NUTCRACKER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This holiday season, Roxey Ballet celebrates the magic of The Nutcracker — and the real-life love story that blossomed within its cast. As the company marks its 30th Anniversary production, longtime Roxey Ballet family members Tara and Austin Jarboe return to the stage as Mother and Father Stahlbaum, the beloved hosts of the ballet’s opening party scene.

Their connection to Roxey Ballet runs deep. Tara and Austin first met as young dancers, and in 2001 they performed the iconic childhood roles of Clara and Fritz in The Nutcracker. What began as shared stage time grew into a lasting bond — one that followed them well beyond the spotlight. Tara continued to dance with Roxey Ballet for years, building a lifelong connection to the company and its artistic community. Today, Tara and Austin are returning to the stage not just as dancers, but as a family. The couple, now married and proud parents to their one-year-old son, Dean, are bringing their story back to where it all began.

"Roxey Ballet has always felt like our second home," Tara said. "It’s where our story began, and now it’s so special to be back celebrating this anniversary season together — with our own little one in the audience (or maybe even on stage)."

Immediately following the Opening Afternoon Performance on Saturday, November 29th, the company will host a special 30th Anniversary Alumni Celebration at 6 p.m. This heartfelt gathering will honor the generations of dancers, families, and supporters who have made Roxey Ballet’s Nutcracker a treasured holiday tradition and a cornerstone of artistic life in New Jersey and Bucks County.