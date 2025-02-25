THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME by Katherine DiSavino to be Presented at Bergen County Players,

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Love, laughter, and a few moving boxes set the stage for Things My Mother Taught Me, a charming comedy by Katherine DiSavino, presented by Bergen County Players. The show opens on Saturday, March 15, and runs through Saturday, April 5, at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday nights at 8 PM and Sundays at 2 PM. Tickets cost $28 on Fridays and Saturdays, and $26 on Sundays. They can be purchased online, by calling 201-261-4200, or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours.

Directed by Terri Caust of Glen Rock, Things My Mother Taught Me explores the joys and stresses of a young couple moving in together for the first time, followed by inevitable mishaps and the "endearing" advice that only moms and dads can provide. Olivia and Gabe drive halfway across the country to begin their new life in Chicago. Excited (and naïve!), they think they are prepared for this adventure-but an oversized chair and the sudden arrival of BOTH sets of "helpful" parents toss more than a few wrenches into their best laid plans. What follows is a series of mounting misfortunes, familial misunderstandings and plans gone awry, all wrapped up in heartfelt moments among an extended family that really does care. If you've ever wondered, "Am I doomed to become my mom or dad?" Things My Mother Taught Me replies with a resounding and comical "yes!"

"Things My Mother Taught Me is superbly written...[it's] a wonderful, sentimental, true-to-life comedy about love and family, guaranteed to leave young and old with knowing smiles, because we've all had mothers of our own." - Intelligencer Journal

The production features a talented ensemble cast starring Angelina Aragona of Washington Township as Olivia, a determined young woman navigating new beginnings, while Juston LeBaron, from New York City, plays Gabe, her equally eager but slightly overwhelmed fiancé. The parents, portrayed by Leslie Darcy of Oakland (Lydia), Jody Laufer of Hawthorne (Wyatt), Rachel Alt of Ridgefield (Karen), and Chris Caira of Leonia (Carter), add to the fun with their well-meaning interference. Jenna Stewart of River Vale rounds out the cast as Max, the quirky building super who offers wisdom with a side of humor.

"Things is a sweet love story and a look back to our parents' love for us," said director Terri Caust. "It's a reminder that life is messy and crazy, but full of love if we want it to be." She added, "So many plays and movies center on dysfunctional families. By contrast, Things My Mother Taught Me is a love letter to our mothers and our fathers. Audiences can expect to laugh A LOT."

The Production Team is comprised of Lynne Lupfer (Producer), Michele Roth (Assistant to the Director, Stage Manager), Gerard Bourcier (Set Design and Construction), Szczesny Lipinski (Set Construction), Jessica Lohsen (Decor), Olga Garey (Costumes, Props), Jen Bancks (Props), Kathleen Ruland (Lighting Operator), Angelina Aragona (Makeup), Allan Seward (Lighting Design), Rob DeScherer (Sound Design), Sound Operator (Michael Fleischer), Marci Weinstein (Program Notes), Richard Frant (Photography), Alan Zenreich (Videography) and Felicia Benson-Kraft (Member-At-Large).

