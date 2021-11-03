THE MASKED SINGER National Tour Comes to NJPAC June 2022

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents The Masked Singer on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Can you guess who's behind the mask? If you've ever wondered what it's like to be in the live audience of FOX's The Masked Singer... now's your chance. Experience the singing, dancing and surprises of the hit TV show, right at NJPAC. See your favorite characters, laugh along with the celebrity hosts and bop to brand-new performances. We'll even reveal a top-secret mystery star. (Shhh!) It's a can't-miss spectacular event for audiences of all ages.

Tickets to see The Masked Singer go on-sale Friday, November 5th at 10:00 a.m. at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.