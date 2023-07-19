Symphony in C Reveals New Music Director Noam Aviel

Aviel began her position in July and will conduct five concerts as part of Symphony in C’s 2023-2024 season.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

Symphony in C Reveals New Music Director Noam Aviel

New Jersey-based professional training orchestra Symphony in C has announced the appointment of its new Music Director, Noam Aviel. Aviel, who recently appeared as a guest conductor with Symphony in C in January 2023, is recognized for her deep understanding of stylistic approaches in a wide range of repertoire from opera to jazz to symphonic music. Aviel began her position in July and will conduct five concerts as part of Symphony in C’s 2023-2024 season.

"I am grateful for the enormous opportunity of becoming a member of the Camden community,” Noam Aviel said. “Our musicians are the most talented and passionate musicians in the world. Symphony in C cares deeply and takes great pride in its musicians, which fits my values. I’m looking forward to working together and spreading the spirit and message of classical music.”

Born in Israel, Noam Aviel studied at Tel Aviv University and later studied conducting at Illinois State University. She led the San Antonio Symphony as Associate Conductor where she was named one of 25 “Renaissance Women” who have shaped the city of San Antonio as she led the orchestra’s extensive educational, community and outreach concerts. Conducting engagements have also included Iceland Symphony Orchestra, Israel Sinfonietta Beer Sheva, Norrköping Symphony Orchestra in Sweden, and Opera Orlando.  

Paul Bryan, Chair of the Music Director Search Committee, said, “The music director search process gave Symphony in C’s musicians and audiences the opportunity to experience the work of five very fine conductors over the course of the 2022-2023 season. I’m very pleased that Noam Aviel will be joining the orchestra as its next music director. She brought remarkable passion and energy to the group’s music-making. Beyond her work leading the orchestra, her conversations with the search committee exemplified her genuine interest in the continued growth of Symphony in C’s musicians and the organization as a whole.”

Jack Tarditi, Chairman of the Board of Symphony in C, said, “The process of finding Symphony in C’s next Music Director has reached a successful conclusion, with the appointment of Noam Aviel, a talented and engaging conductor, and someone dedicated to the continuing success of Symphony in C. The search process resulted in candidates who were all eminently qualified, consisting of some of the finest conductors in the world.  Although the decision was difficult, we could not have erred with any of the choices. The characteristic which distinguished Noam Aviel was and is her enthusiasm for advancing the mission of Symphony in C. We are confident that our audience will find her to be an amazing talent with a most engaging personality.”

Symphony in C’s 2023-24 season includes five concerts at Rutgers-Camden Center for the Arts developed with Noam Aviel, with works by Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff, Corelli, Vivaldi, Mendelssohn, Dvořák, Beethoven, Henriette Renié, Leonard Bernstein, and Florence Price. Concert dates to be announced.



Recommended For You