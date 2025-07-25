Surflight Teen Cabaret Set For August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Surflight will debut its Teen Cabaret: Summer Nights Who Spilled The Tea? The Drama Doesn’t Only Happen On Stage! as part of its Education Department programs for the Summer 2025 season.

Come see this group of incredibly talented teenagers perform songs from some of your favorite musicals! Watch some fantastic performances with live accompaniment and enjoy delicious food and soft drinks for purchase from a taco truck all in one place!

Surflight’s Teen Cabaret is hosted by the QC Market, located at 525 Second St., Beach Haven, NJ 08008. The event is on August 3rd at 8:00pm.

Teen Cabaret is a part of Surflight’s Education Program. This program is designed to expose children to the brilliance of live theatre and performance. Surflight is committed to providing learning opportunities to children through its Cabarets and Musicals for Children program that features several different plays throughout the summer, some of which include acting opportunities for young performers: Peter Pan, The Wizard of Oz, The Spongebob Musical: Youth Edition, and Cinderella.

This cabaret is made possible under the leadership of Paula Hammons Sloan, Surflight’s resident Director and Choreographer, Director of Education, and General Manager. The Education Department team also includes Assistant Director of Education and General Management Assistant Jordan Polefka, Education Music Director Julia Zusi, and Arts Management/Education Intern Eva Burkholder.