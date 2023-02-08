Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stockton PAC Presents The World-Famous Harlem Gospel Choir

The performance is on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Stockton PAC Presents The World-Famous Harlem Gospel Choir

The World-Famous Harlem Gospel Choir is slated to sing, stomp and praise all night long at Stockton University's Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Performing contemporary gospel with a touch of jazz and blues, the World-Famous Harlem Gospel Choir is synonymous with power vocals, glorious sound and infectious energy. For over two decades the group has been America's premier gospel choir and has toured the globe thrilling audiences with the inspirational power of Black gospel music.

Their harmonious songs of love and hope and inspiration will touch the depths of your soul, lift your spirit and take your breath away. Get ready to tap your feet and clap your hands to their high-energy, joyous and exuberant performance.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit stockton.edu/pac. Tickets also are available at the Stockton Performing Arts Center box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 90 minutes before showtime. Call 609-652-9000.




