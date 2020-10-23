State Theatre New Jersey Presents The Temptations & The Four Tops

The performance will take place Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 7 PM.

See two of the most iconic Motown groups of all time live in concert at the Stage Theatre New Jersey as they perform their top hits including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," "Baby, I Need Your Loving," and many more.

Event Page: https://www.stnj.org/event/temptations-and-four-tops

Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 7 PM

Tickets: $55 - $95

Recommended to 10+, all ages welcome

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You