State Theatre New Jersey presents The Man Who Planted Trees on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 12:30pm and 3pm. The 3pm show is an Autism Friendly Relaxed Performance. State Theatre New Jersey's Autism-Friendly Relaxed Performances allow families with children on the autism spectrum or with other sensory sensitivities to enjoy high quality live entertainment in a safe, welcoming, sensory-friendly environment. All three performances will take place in the State Theatre's Studio space. Tickets are $15.

The Man Who Planted Trees tells the inspiring tale of a shepherd who spends a lifetime transforming a barren wasteland by planting a forest, one acorn at a time. Based on Jean Giono's heartwarming short story, this multisensory production blends puppetry, humor, and imaginative storytelling, plus the audience will hear the wind, feel the rain, and smell the lavender!

Performed by Scotland's Puppet State Theatre Company this performance is perfect for adults and children ages 7 and up. Before and after the show, kids and adults can get creative at our crafts table and decorate a paper leaf or acorn to hang on our tree!

About the Puppet State Theatre Company

The Puppet State Theatre Company has performed this production over 1,600 times since 2006 in venues from tents on windswept hillsides, tiny village halls on remote Scottish islands to repeat visits to London's Southbank Centre, New York's Lincoln Center Institute, and the Sydney Opera House. There is something about this story that seems to strike a chord wherever they go and for that reason-as well as the fact that we get to make up new bits all the time-they never tire of performing it.

This multi-sensory theatrical adaptation of Jean Giono's environmental classic tells the inspiring story of a shepherd who plants a forest, acorn by acorn, transforming a barren wasteland. As much a touching tale as it is a hilarious puppet show, The Man Who Planted Trees shows us the difference one man (and his dog!) can make to the world.

Note from Puppet State Theatre Company

In 1957 the author Jean Giono said: "I wrote this story to make people love trees, or more precisely to make people love planting trees. Of all my stories it is one of the ones of which I am most proud. It has never earned me a penny and for that reason it has accomplished the very purpose for which it was written."

But this is much more than a story about planting trees: it is a wonderful parable of life, the tale of a human being who saw a need and decided not to ignore it but to "put things right." The story is also known as "The Man Who Planted Hope and Reaped Happiness" and it holds an increasingly vital message for this generation. Maybe we all have a supply of acorns hidden away somewhere...

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469), or visit us online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 6pm; Saturday from 1pm to 5pm; and at least three hours prior to curtain on performance dates unless otherwise specified. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.





