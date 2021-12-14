State Theatre New Jersey presents Salute to Vienna - New Year's Eve Concert on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 4pm. A beloved annual New Year's tradition at the State Theatre for 15 years, this year's program features conductor Gregory Vajda and The Strauss Symphony of America; along with soprano Micaëla Oeste and tenor Norman Reinhardt; and dancers from First State Ballet Theatre. Tickets are $39-$125.

Salute to Vienna gives audiences a chance to take a step back in time and explore the sights and sounds of Vienna's golden age. Inspired by the annual Viennese "Neujahrskonzert," this frothy celebration blends acclaimed European singers and dancers with a full orchestra. From the eternal notes of the beautiful Blue Danube Waltz, to overtures and arias from beloved operettas, the concert features a fresh musical program and a new cast each year. Dedicated to preserving a musical heritage, Salute to Vienna celebrates a gilded era of Viennese music.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.