State Theatre New Jersey Presents SALUTE TO VIENNA - New Year's Eve Concert

State Theatre New Jersey presents the annual return of Salute to Vienna - New Year's Eve Concert on Monday, December 31, 2019 at 5pm. Tickets are $39-$125.

This year's performance will be conducted by maestro Alastair Willis of London, while Dresden's Peggy Steiner (soprano) and Vienna's Michael Heim (tenor), along with dancers from Kiev-Aniko Ballet of Ukraine and International Champion Ballroom Dancers will fill the hall with the sights and sounds of Vienna at the turn of the 20th Century.

The New Year's Concert, Salute to Vienna gives audiences a chance to take a step back in time and explore the sights and sounds of Vienna's golden hour. Inspired by the annual Viennese "Neujahrskonzert," this frothy celebration blends acclaimed European singers and dancers with a full orchestra. From the eternal notes of the beautiful Blue Danube Waltz, to overtures and arias from beloved operettas, the concert features a fresh musical program and a new cast each year. Dedicated to preserving a musical heritage, Salute to Vienna celebrates a gilded age of Viennese music.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469), or visit us online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open Monday through Friday from 10am to 6pm; Saturday from 1pm to 5pm; and at least three hours prior to curtain on performance dates unless otherwise specified. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.



The theater exists to enrich people's lives, contribute to a vital urban environment, and build future audiences by presenting the finest performing artists and entertainers and fostering lifetime appreciation for the performing arts through arts education. State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of Chosen Freeholders through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund. United is the official airline of the State Theatre.





