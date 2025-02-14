State Theatre New Jersey Presents Isabel Leonard & Pablo Sáinz-Villegas In Recital

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



State Theatre New Jersey will present Isabel Leonard & Pablo Sáinz-Villegas In Recital on Sunday, March 2 at 3pm. Tickets range from $39-$79.

In October 2021, Pablo Sainz-Villegas was invited by Peter Gelb of The Met Opera to join forces, in part, with opera superstar Isabel Leonard in a worldwide broadcast live from Versailles. Following its success, the artists decided to work creatively to build out a special vocal guitar program for a limited-run tour in the United States, featuring popular arias and songs beloved around the world.

Pablo Sainz-Villegas conjures the passion, playfulness, drama, and rich musical heritage of La Rioja, his homeland. His performances include appearances with the Chicago Symphony, Berlin Philharmonic, and Los Angeles Philharmonic at Hollywood Bowl.

Isabel Leonard is a Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano who has performed leading roles in every major opera house in the world including The Met Opera, La Scala, and Vienna State Opera; as well as in concert on the stages of Carnegie Hall, Salzburg Festival, and The Kennedy Center. She is on the Board of Trustees of Carnegie Hall. In 21/22 she returns to The Metropolitan Opera for Cendrillon and Ariadne auf Naxos (Komponist), Washington National Opera for Come Home: A Celebration of Return and Carmen, and The Santa Fe Opera for Carmen.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

