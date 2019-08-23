State Theatre New Jersey Presents George Lopez

State Theatre New Jersey presents actor and three-time Grammy Award nominated comedianGeorge Lopez in his his new stand-up comedy tour, The Wall World Tour! on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 8pm. VIP packages are available for the show, for more information go to STNJ.org. Show-only ticket prices range from $39 to $79.

George Lopez was the star and co-creator of television's ground-breaking hit sitcom George Lopez, which ran for six seasons on ABC.George Lopez remains a hit with viewers in syndication on both broadcast stations and cable's Nick at Nite, ranking as one of the top-rated shows on the network and among the top five comedies and top 20 weekly programs in syndication.

Most recently in 2016 and 2017, Lopez starred in Lopez on TV Land. Produced by Lopez, the series explored how he struggled between his two worlds and crises that are often of his own making. The single camera serialized comedy aired for two seasons. For two seasons Lopez also hosted Lopez Tonight, a late-night television talk show on TBS.

Lopez has been featured in three HBO specials, It's Not Me, It's You, in 2012, Grammy®- nominated Best Comedy Album Tall, Dark and Chicano in 2009, and America's Mexican in 2007.

Lopez also voiced animated characters in a string of animated blockbuster films including Zook in Gnome Alone; Rafael in Rio and Rio 2along with Jamie Foxx, Anne Hathaway, and Jesse Eisenberg; Thurman in Escape from Planet Earth opposite Jane Lynch and Sofia Vergara; Grouchy Smurf in The Smurfs 1 and 2; and The Beverly Hills Chihuahua 1, 2, and 3. His recent film credits include the box-office hitValentine's Day directed by Garry Marshall, River Runs Red, Swing Vote, Henry Poole Is Here, and Balls of Fury.

In 2015, Lopez was seen in the Lionsgate inspirational drama, Spare Parts. Produced by Lopez, the film is based on a true story about four undocumented Mexican-American teenagers from Phoenix who team up to build an underwater robot that wins the national robotics competition.

In May 2004, Lopez's autobiography, Why You Crying?, entered The New York Times Bestsellers List top 20. The book was co-written by Emmy-winning writer and sports caster Armen Keteyian. Lopez released his second memoir, I'm Not Gonna Lie and Other Lies You Tell When You Turn 50, in 2013 where he tells the unabashed and hilarious truth about aging-as only he can. In 2007, Lopez was the focus of the award-winning documentary Brown is the New Green: George Lopez and the American Dream.

In 2006, Lopez received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition, Time named him one of the 25 Most Influential Hispanics in America, and the Harris Poll named him one of the Top Ten Favorite Television Personalities.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469), or visit us online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open Monday through Thursday from 10am to 6pm; Friday from 10am-5pm; and at least three hours prior to curtain on performance dates unless otherwise specified. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.





