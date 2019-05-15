State Theatre New Jersey Hosts An Evening With George Takei

State Theatre New Jersey presents An Evening with George Takei Where No Story Has Gone Before on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 8pm. George Takei shares the story of his life in this special one-night only event. From his family's forced internment as Japanese Americans during WWII to his rise to celebrity as a Sci-fi icon in Star Trek, his remarkable journey as a social media mega power, his passionate fight for LGBTQ rights, and more. Tickets range from $29-$89.

Before the George Takei event, State Theatre is hosting a Pride Night Party from 6:30pm-8pm in the studio space on the second floor of the theater. The party features host and performer Drag Queen Pissi Myles, a live trio, food from New Brunswick's Esquina Latina, plus fun giveaways. Giveaways include two State Theatre tickets to Beautiful The Carole King Musical and the post-show Pride Party; restaurant gift certificates; a United Mileage PLUS, premiere gold package worth over $4,000; and more. Tickets for the Pride Party are $10.

About George Takei

With a career spanning ve decades, George Takei is known around the world for his founding role in the acclaimed television series Star Trek, in which he played Hikaru Sulu, helmsman of the Starship Enterprise. In 2012, Mashable.com named Takei the #1 most-in uential person on Facebook, currently with over 10 million likes and nearly 3 million followers on Twitter. Takei hosted the AARP-produced YouTube series Takei's Take, and is the subject of To Be Takei (2014), a documentary on his life and career.

Takei made his Broadway debut in the musical Allegiance which ran in New York in 2015 and 2016. Allegiance follows one family's extraordinary journey in an untold American story of forgiveness, joy, and the redemptive power of love. The musical is inspired by Takei's true-life experience. In 2017, Takei starred in a revival of Stephen Sondheim's Paci c Overtures.

Takei's on-camera television credits include guest appearances on Lost Girl, The Neighbors, Hawaii Five- 0, The New Normal, Supah Ninjas, Malcolm in the Middle, Scrubs, Miami Vice, MacGyver, The Six Million Dollar Man, Mission: Impossible, My Three Sons, Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, and The Twilight Zone. He has appeared on The Big Bang Theory, Psych, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and Will & Grace. In addition to a busy acting career, Takei regularly appears on Howard Stern's Sirius XM satellite radio show.

Takei is also an accomplished author, having co-written the science- ction novel Mirror Friend, Mirror Foe with Robert Asprin, and published his autobiography To the Stars. Takei also authored Lions and Tigers and Bears: The Internet Strikes Back and Oh Myyy! There Goes the Internet, released in paperback and e-Book in 2012; the latter ranked #10 on The New York Times e-Book non ction list.

The openly gay Takei has long been a passionate advocate for social justice, outspoken supporter of human right issues and a community activist. He has served as the spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign Coming Out Project, and was Cultural Affairs Chairman of the Japanese American Citizens League. He is also chairman emeritus and a trustee of the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles. He was appointed to the Japan-US Friendship Commission by former President Clinton and the government of Japan awarded Takei the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette, for his contribution to US-Japanese relations. The decoration was conferred by His Majesty, Emperor Akihito, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Takei served for 11 years on the Board of Directors of the Southern California Rapid Transit District as Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley's appointee and he was vice president of human resources of the American Public Transit Association. Mayor Bradley's mission to Takei was to get started building the rst subway network in Los Angeles which is now not only operating but is being extended west along Wilshire Boulevard past Westwood. In 2007, Asteroid 7307 Takei located between Mars and Jupiter was named in the performer's honor in appreciation for his social work.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469), or visit us online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 6pm; Saturday from 1pm to 5pm; and at least three hours prior to curtain on performance dates unless otherwise specified. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.





