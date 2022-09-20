Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

State Theatre New Jersey Announces DiscoveryTix Program

The company will allocate a set amount of $10 tickets to every State Theatre presented performance for families and individuals enrolled.

Sep. 20, 2022  

State Theatre New Jersey Announces DiscoveryTix Program

State Theatre New Jersey launches the new DiscoveryTix Program with the support of Bank of America for the 2022-23 season. The DiscoveryTix Program strengthens State Theatre's commitment to making the arts accessible to the entire community.

Since the historic State Theatre became a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988, it has provided millions of dollars in free and subsidized programs-including Performances for Schools, the kid's music and storytelling series Milk & Cookies, and artist residencies-that helped bring the performing arts to disadvantaged and underserved communities throughout the region.

In continued support of this commitment and to help remove economic barriers that prevent access to the performing arts, State Theatre New Jersey will allocate a set amount of $10 tickets to every State Theatre presented performance for families and individuals enrolled in New Jersey's Families First Discovery Program.

"State Theatre is a cultural resource that enriches the lives of people from all backgrounds in New Jersey," said Sarah K. Chaplin, State Theatre New Jersey President & CEO. "The DiscoveryTix Program opens the diverse slate of live performances to our community-uniting people in experiences that help form life-long associations with the performing arts."

"State Theatre New Jersey has long been a cultural pillar in our state," said Alberto Garofalo, President, Bank of America New Jersey. "The arts are a vital part of our community, and through the DiscoveryTix Program, families across New Jersey will be able to enjoy important and enriching cultural experiences."

DiscoveryTix $10 tickets are redeemable by New Jersey-issued Families First cardholders-Families First branded electronic benefits transfer card or an eWIC card (WIC branded electronic benefits transfer or EBT card) in-person at State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave in New Brunswick. STNJ Guest Services is open for in-person purchases, Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Seating is subject to availability at the time of purchase. Other restrictions may apply.


In 2019, the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and the New Jersey Historical Commission partnered with the NJ Departments of Human Services (DHS) and Health (DOH) to launch New Jersey's Families First Discovery Pass program. The free program available to Families First card holders and WIC recipients provides free or highly discounted admissions to arts and history organizations, venues, and programs. Residents who receive benefits through SNAP, WFNJ, Child Care Subsidy and/or WIC are eligible for free or steeply discounted cultural programs throughout the state.

