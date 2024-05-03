Spotlight: EAST CARSON STREET at Bell Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A New Rock Musical, World Premiere A new rock musical, East Carson Street celebrates America's resilience and goal of becoming a "more perfect union" with music by Joe Grushecky, the celebrated Pittsburgh "House Rocker" who has co-written songs with Bruce Springsteen for the past few decades. East Carson Street is the sweeping story spanning four decades and three generations of a Pittsburgh family.

Like many cities and towns in the United States in the 1980s, Pittsburgh saw the lives of its citizens turned upside-down with the demise of the steel and coal industries, leading to the worst recession since World War II. Families were being torn apart as young people, especially, sought opportunities elsewhere while those who stayed in town dealt with rising levels of substance abuse and crime. Fast forward to the 2020s, and Pittsburgh, with its focus now on innovation, medicine, and technology, has once again become one of America's great cities.

Set to Grushecky's iconic music of the era, East Carson Street is a true testament to the greatness of the American people.