South Street Seaport Museum Announces Launch Of Bowne & Co. Online Pop-Up Shop

South Street Seaport Museum announces the launch of a limited time Bowne & Co. Online Pop-Up Shop, with a special selection of core offerings available: journals, writing paper, books, and of course, house-designed notecards and broadside posters. Seaport Museum branded merchandise are also available for purchase in the Online Pop-Up Shop. To shop, visit https://www.bowne.co/.

19th-century-style print shop Bowne & Co. has launched an online storefront for the holidays. Orders can be shipped anywhere in the United States, and outdoor pickups can be scheduled at Bowne & Co. on Water Street in-person on Wednesdays. We look forward to seeing you virtually at https://www.bowne.co/!

Established by Robert Bowne in 1775, Bowne & Co. holds the distinction of being New York's oldest operating business under the same name. After growing as a financial printer throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, Bowne & Co. Inc. partnered with the Seaport Museum in 1975 to open a 19th-century-style print shop at 211 Water Street in the South Street Seaport Historic District. Today, it is comprised of the Bowne & Co. Printing Office, a workspace that continues the age-old tradition of job (or small batch) printing using seven historic presses from South Street Seaport Museum's working collection, alongside Bowne & Co. Stationers, 19th-century-style emporium selling gifts and fine goods.

