South Indian Tradition Of Golu Returns To West Windsor Arts

West Windsor Arts invites the community to experience the beauty and tradition of the South Indian tradition of Navratri Golu during a two-day celebration on September 26 and 27. The highlight of the cultural “extravaganza” will be a display of intricately arranged dolls and heirlooms created by local community members and led by Priya Senthil.

It's the second time West Windsor Arts is hosting a Golu, following the tremendous success of last year's event. “We were thrilled to see so many people come together to be part of this wonderful tradition that also includes classical Indian music and lots of singing,” says Aylin Green, Executive Director of West Windsor Arts. “We expect this year's Golu to be a more traditional yet equally stunning presentation.”

Navratri, a nine-day celebration of divine feminine power, is typically celebrated in the home. Dolls and figurines depicting a particular theme are arranged on steps or a tiered platform. Friends, family and neighbors are invited into the home to enjoy the presentation and participate in singing and socializing.

“The primary element of a Golu is the dolls, but it is also about bringing people together in song and celebration,” says West Windsor Arts Vice President and local artist Padmaja Ganapathy, who crafted the entire installation herself in 2024, and opened it up to the community this year. “Priya Senthil's team and I will craft a unique blend of old and new Golu with a ‘5 Elements' theme.”

She noted that, traditionally, visitors of a Golu don't come just to see the dolls. “They come to sing to the dolls—songs of devotion and feminine empowerment. There will be lots of singing at West Windsor Arts,” Ganapathy adds. “Music brings the Golu to life.”

Highlights of the Golu include Indian classical music (Saturday only), led by Vasanti Anand, children's art activities and traditional refreshments. “It's going to be a truly immersive experience that honors the rich cultural heritage of our community, but also helps support the education program at West Windsor Arts,” adds Green.

Registration is just $5, with all additional donations directly supporting West Windsor Arts' cultural programs, artist opportunities and creative learning experiences. Donors will also receive special goody bags, while supplies last.

A special note: Indian men and women usually wear traditional silk attire for the event. However, there is no particular dress code, and you can come dressed in finery or casually.

For more information, visit www.westwindsorarts.org/event/golu-extravaganza-2025