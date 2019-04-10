South Camden Theatre Announces AN INFINITE ACHE as Show Two Of Season 14

David Schulner's An Infinite Ache is a fresh and heartfelt play about love, time and the infinite directions in which two lives can travel. Our pair of lonely twenty-somethings are about to end a supremely uninteresting first date, but when they are about to say good night, a myriad of possibilities of their future and a life shared together come rushing to meet them. From their first kiss to their first child, from a horrible tragedy to a second chance, each moment moves with breath-taking speed. A love story told with true theatrical flair. An Infinite Ache opens Friday, April 26 and runs through May 18, 2019.



Artistic Director of South Camden Theatre Company and Director of this production, Raymond Croce, tells us that, "he wanted to stage a play that would speak to a wider audience from across the Delaware Valley. One that might reflect on how millennials feel about life or how those of an older generation might reflect on their lives. An Infinite Ache takes two twenty-something young adults and guides them through their entire lifetime, from their first awkward date to their final days. It's a theatrical roller coaster that will leave our audience wondering, did they just live their entire lives together or was that just a dream. The audience will experience a wide range of emotions in just one single theatrical act. It's truly a meaningful and dynamic script."



Mr. Croce points out that David Schulner's script has him, at times, "cheering for Hope and Charles," the two characters in the play, "hurting for them" at other times, and "down right hating them" as well. When asked, why did you choose this play, Ray replied, "I like to measure a playwright by the work that is in front of me and in this case I think David Schulner's piece stands up for itself very well."



An Infinite Ache is the second production of the theatre company's season titled, The Power of Two. A season selected for its diversity of playwrights and for the focus on two characters in each production.



South Camden Theatre Company is proud to call Camden home. When the company was first founded in 2005, our performances were held in the basement of the Sacred Heart Church. At that time so many people said, "no one will come." Today, the Company is in its fourteenth season. And, next year, South Camden Theatre Company will proudly be celebrating our 15 season and will also be celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Waterfront South Theatre's grand opening. We're also proud to know that The Waterfront South Theatre is the first, free-standing theatre building erected in Camden in more than 100 years.



Along with the theatre company, the Waterfront South neighborhood, is also a growing arts community. Our arts neighbors now include The FireWorks, artist studio spaces and art gallery, The Nick Virgilio Writer's House, Bee Still Studios, The Camden Shipyard & Maritime Museum, Camden Boat Works and the Center For Environmental Transformation.



About South Camden Theatre Company and The Waterfront South Theatre:

All seating is general admission and is first-come, first-seated. Doors open one hour before curtain. Each show opens with a preview performance on the Wednesday prior to opening night at 7:30pm. Friday and Saturday night performances are at 8:00pm and Sunday matinées are at 2:00pm.



The Waterfront South Theatre is a completely accessible facility. Concessions are available prior to each show and at intermissions when they are scheduled.

To learn more about company and shows please visit our website at www.southcamdentheatre.org





