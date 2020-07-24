Skyline Theatre Company Announces 2020 Scholarship Award Recipient

Skyline Theatre Company, Bergen County's most established professional theatre company, announces its annual Harry K. Berkheiser, Jr. Scholarship recipient for 2020 is Teaneck's Jasmyn Lee. Skyline bestows this annual award to a worthy Bergen County high school student pursuing an education in the arts.

Jasmyn, a Teaneck resident, recently graduated from Bergen County Academies within the Academy of Visual and Performing Arts. She interned weekly for a startup media company in New York that focuses on racial injustice and advocacy for the LGBTQ community and works as a dance teacher for young performers ages 3-11 in jazz and ballet. Ms. Lee has been dancing most of her life and has been a part of a junior dance company which performed in different cities for showcases and conventions. Jasmyn will proudly be attending Howard University in Washington D.C. under a Communications major with a focus on TV and film.

Skyline typically presents its annual Berkheiser Scholarship award at its annual Spring gala celebration, but the 2020 gala was not able to held this year due to public safety and health concerns related to the coronavirus. Instead, Sam Scalamoni, Artistic Director of Skyline Theatre Company, presented Jasmyn with the award in person at her home. A video of this meeting can be viewed on Skyline's website at http://www.skylinetheatrecompany.org/and on its social media channels.

