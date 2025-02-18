News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Scottish Comedian Fern Brady Comes To Newark This April

Tickets to see Fern Brady go on-sale Friday, February 21st at 10 a.m..

By: Feb. 18, 2025

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center will welcome Scotland's comedy superstar Fern Brady as she stops in Newark on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 8 p.m. during her U.S. tour.


Fern is known for her latest special, "Autistic Bikini Queen," available on Netflix, and her previous special, "Power & Chaos," which you can watch on BBC. She is a fan favorite on various U.K. panel shows, chat shows, and game shows, including "Taskmaster" and "Bake Off."

In her stand-up performances and bestselling books, Fern finds unexpected humor in her experiences with autism and bisexuality. Her new show, "I Gave You Milk to Drink," explores the question: "What happens when you get everything you want and it's still not enough?"

Tickets to see Fern Brady go on-sale Friday, Feb. 21st at 10 a.m. Reserve tickets by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





