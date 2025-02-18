Scottish Comedian Fern Brady Comes To Newark This April

Tickets to see Fern Brady go on-sale Friday, February 21st at 10 a.m..
The New Jersey Performing Arts Center will welcome Scotland's comedy superstar Fern Brady as she stops in Newark on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 8 p.m. during her U.S. tour.
Fern is known for her latest special, "Autistic Bikini Queen," available on Netflix, and her previous special, "Power & Chaos," which you can watch on BBC. She is a fan favorite on various U.K. panel shows, chat shows, and game shows, including "Taskmaster" and "Bake Off."
In her stand-up performances and bestselling books, Fern finds unexpected humor in her experiences with autism and bisexuality. Her new show, "I Gave You Milk to Drink," explores the question: "What happens when you get everything you want and it's still not enough?"
Tickets to see Fern Brady go on-sale Friday, Feb. 21st at 10 a.m. Reserve tickets by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.
