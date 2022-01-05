STOMP January 7-8 Performances Postponed at MPAC

Due to ongoing concerns related to the COVID pandemic, STOMP has paused their 2022 tour, resulting in the postponement of their three-show engagement at MPAC this Friday and Saturday, January 7-8, 2022.

The MPAC box office will reach out to current ticketholders with instructions about options with their purchase.

MPAC has rescheduled these performances for January 6-7, 2023 and will relaunch the shows at a future date.

From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, STOMP has grown into an international sensation over the past 20 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people.

Created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, STOMP continues its phenomenal run with four global productions: the ongoing sell-out production at New York's Orpheum Theatre, a permanent London company, and North American and European tours. Throughout its life, the show has continued to change by creating new material; next year/this year (depending on when release goes out), it will incorporate two new pieces. It is safe to say you will never again look at supermarket carts or plumbing fixtures the same way... or paint cans, or kitchen sinks or...

STOMP, an overwhelming success marked by rave reviews, numerous awards, and sell-out engagements, is the winner of an Olivier Award for Best Choreography (London's Tony Award), a New York Obie Award, a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience, and a Special Citation from Best Plays.