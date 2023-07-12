STOMP Comes to NJPAC in November

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents STOMP, expect an explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly uniqueâ€”an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages on Thursday, November 23 and Friday November 24 at 7:30 p.m.

The international percussion sensation has garnered awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments â€“ matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, and hubcaps â€“ to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep returning for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show. As the Boston Globe says, "I" you haven't seen STOMP, GO! If you have seen it, take someone and share the pleasure!" STOMP! Â See what all the noise is about.

A worldwide phenomenon, Stomp is unlike any show you've ever seen (or heard). The show features a rotating cast of talented performers, who conjure up heart-pounding music on various everyday household objects, including brooms, garbage can lids, vacuum cleaners, hammers, and much more. Add wicked dancing and choreography to the mix, and you've got to Stomp!

There will be two performances of STOMP at NJPAC on Thursday November 23rdÂ and Friday, November 24thÂ at 7:30 p.m. reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.