STOMP Comes to NJPAC in November

Performances are on Thursday, November 23 and Friday November 24 at 7:30 p.m.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Director Janeece Freeman Clark of SPRING AWAKENING at Vanguard Theater Company Photo 1 Interview: Director Janeece Freeman Clark of SPRING AWAKENING at Vanguard Theater Company in Montclair
MUGHAL-E-AZAM Premieres in Newark This Weekend Photo 2 MUGHAL-E-AZAM Premieres in Newark This Weekend
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 3 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
The Eagles Set Final Tour Dates Photo 4 The Eagles Set Final Tour Dates

STOMP Comes to NJPAC in November

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents STOMP, expect an explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly uniqueâ€”an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages on Thursday, November 23 and Friday November 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Â 
The international percussion sensation has garnered awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments â€“ matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, and hubcaps â€“ to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep returning for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show. As the Boston Globe says, "I" you haven't seen STOMP, GO! If you have seen it, take someone and share the pleasure!" STOMP! Â See what all the noise is about.
Â 
A worldwide phenomenon, Stomp is unlike any show you've ever seen (or heard). The show features a rotating cast of talented performers, who conjure up heart-pounding music on various everyday household objects, including brooms, garbage can lids, vacuum cleaners, hammers, and much more. Add wicked dancing and choreography to the mix, and you've got to Stomp!
Â 
There will be two performances of STOMP at NJPAC on Thursday November 23rdÂ and Friday, November 24thÂ at 7:30 p.m. reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Photos: First Look at THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Produced By The MAC Players Photo
Photos: First Look at THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Produced By The MAC Players

The MAC Players at the Middletown Arts Center will make a splash this summer withÂ The SpongeBob Musical, a stunning, all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show runningÂ over two weekends, July 14â€“16 and July 21â€“23. Check out the production photos here!

2
STOMP Comes to NJPAC in November Photo
STOMP Comes to NJPAC in November

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents STOMP, expect an explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly uniqueâ€”an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages on Thursday, November 23 and Friday November 24 at 7:30 p.m.

3
Don Felder Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center Next Month Photo
Don Felder Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center Next Month

Don Felder, former lead guitarist of The Eagles, performsÂ at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, August 9 at 8 pm. Tickets are $39-$69.

4
BYE BYE BIRDIE to be Presented At MCCCs Kelsey Theatre This Summer Photo
BYE BYE BIRDIE to be Presented At MCCC's Kelsey Theatre This Summer

Mercer County Community College's Kelsey Theatre will present 'Bye Bye Birdie,' a production that promises to captivate and entertain theater enthusiasts of all ages from July 28 through Aug. 6.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer Video Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
Vanguard Theater (6/22-7/16)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And A Nightingale Sang...
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/12-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Exit 82 Theatre (7/14-7/30)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shipwrecked! An Entertainment - The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself)
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/05-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# [Outdoor Concert] Summertime Folk Fantasies
New Jersey Festival Orchestra (8/20-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ghost Quartet
Princeton Summer Theater (7/06-7/16)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Satellites by Erin Breznitsky
Premiere Stages at Kean University (7/13-7/30)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
State Theatre New Jersey (4/06-4/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Newsies
The Crescent Theater (7/14-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda in Concert
State Theatre New Jersey (9/09-9/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWSÂ  ADD A SHOW Â 

Recommended For You