Roy Ayers, Pioneer Of The Jazz-Funk Movement Of The 70s Performs At NJPAC, November 16

Roy Ayers was put on this earth to bring music to the people. The Vibraphonist and composer pioneered the jazz-funk movement of the '70s.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Vibraphonist and vocalist Roy Ayers to Newark on Thursday, November 16, 2023.
 
Roy Ayers was put on this earth to bring music to the people. The Vibraphonist and composer pioneered the jazz-funk movement of the '70s with his group, Roy Ayers Ubiquity. His sound is soulful, slinky, joyous, funky—smooth as a dance floor and radiant as a disco ball. It's no wonder he's one of hip hop's most sampled and remixed artists of all time. Feel the good vibes as you groove along with classics like "Searching," "Running Away," and Roy's signature song, "Everybody Loves the Sunshine."
 
Ayers is among one of the best-known, most-loved, and respected jazz/R&B artists still on the scene today. Now in his fourth decade, his career has evolved from an award-winning jazz vibraphonist into a famous R&B bandleader and an iconic figure still that is regarded as the God Father of Neo-Classic Soul.
 
Ayers music continues to be in demand as he is sampled by the hip hop hit makers of today, including Mary J. Blige, Erykah Badu, 50 Cent, A Tribe Called Quest, Tupac, and Ice Cube. Many of Ayers' songs, including "Everybody Loves the Sunshine," "Searchin'," and "Running Away."
 
Ayers experienced first national tour Herbie Mann's band member in the late 1960s. Mann would then produce Roy Ayers' debut recordings for Atlantic Records. In the 1970s, Ayers signed with Polydor Records and formed the Ubiquity group. Ubiquity (Latin) means the state or capacity of being or seeming to be everywhere simultaneously. This group helped pioneer the jazz-funk sound with numerous hit singles, including "Change Up the Groove," "Everybody Loves the Sunshine," "Mystic Voyage," "Vibrations," Virgo Red," "You Send Me," "Lifeline," and "Fever." Following this success, Roy Ayers started his record company and continued touring as a marquee artist on the jazz, R&B, and pop circuits.
 
Recently, he recorded with hip-hop artist Talib Kweli (produced by Kanye West) and vocalist Will Downing.
 
Today, Roy Ayers tours a sextet comprised of artists with a deep understanding of jazz, funk, and soul. An exciting album for 2011 entitled King of the Vibes produced and arranged by Roy Ayers, is available and can be ordered through RoyAyers.net.
 
 
Tickets to see Roy Ayers go on sale Friday, June 30th at 10 AM and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.




