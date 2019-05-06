Roxey Ballet Presents WE VS. C: STORIES OF BREAST CANCER SURVIVORS

On June 1,2,3 , Roxey Ballet will perform the groundbreaking performance of Mark Roxey's We vs. C: - (THE C WORD) Personal Stories of Triumph.

We vs. C: Personal Stories of Triumph is a groundbreaking dance, music, art and theater presentation by the Lambertville, New Jersey based Roxey Company. The program celebrates the lives of breast cancer survivors. Created through interviews with 22 strong women, it is a song-cycle/ballet conceived and created by Mark Roxey with original music by songwriting team Robert Maggio (music) and Matthew Hardy (lyrics), and production was conceived designed and choreographed by Mark Roxey with costume design by Alicia Worden and Nilda Roxey - Jones.

"I'm honored and touched to produce a project like this that celebrates the lives of Breast Cancer survivors and all who are facing the challenge of any kind of cancer" We at Roxey Ballet are very focused on the healing power of the dance, says Mark Roxey, choreographer and executive artistic director of Roxey Ballet.

At least 11 of the original performers and survivors will share the stage during the June performances. The professional dancers of Roxey Ballet will dance the stories of triumph alongside the survivors.

The dancers will be accompanied by a remaster score , performed by Gina Milo, Desirée Rodriguez and Aurelia Williams.

The We vs. C project began in March 2016, when Mark Roxey participated in a discussion with the director of YWCA Breast Cancer Research Center of Princeton, Paula Flory. The talk centered around how Roxey Ballet might collaborate with breast cancer survivors to explore Roxey's notion that dance has the power to heal the body and the mind and assist Cancer survivors in regain confidence and a renewed sense of their new bodies after treatment and surgery. In the Summer of 2016 the survivors told their stories at Roxey Ballet's Canal Studio's in Lambertville, NJ.

This June, the production will again come together during three days of inspiring performances.

"This production celebrates the lives of 22 women, but over 300,000 women each year receive a cancer diagnosis. It's universal to all of us. It's a performance that reaches out to everyone", Mark Roxey says. "The art of dance is at its best when you are able to create meaning, when you can do something much greater than a single word 'dance'. That is what Roxey Ballet is all about", he says.

Performances will be held at the Canal; Studio Theater in Lambertville, NJ on June 1,2,3 of 2019 . Tickets range from $37-$42. and include a post reception and talk back. Seating is limited. Tickets must be purchased in advance. To purchase tickets and learn more about the event, visit www.roxeyballet.org/we-vs-c





