Roxey Ballet Announces 26th Annual NUTCRACKER

Roxey Ballet, Lambertville's renowned professional dance company, is proud to present its 26th Annual Holiday Classic Nutcracker. This acclaimed performance has become a favorite tradition for local residents and regional visitors alike.

Running from November 30 - December 8, Nutcracker is a joyous and magical way to begin the holiday season. This performance provides the perfect introduction to ballet for children of all ages, and remains a timeless tradition for adults.

The production is directed by Mark Roxey, co-founder of this acclaimed professional company. The Nutcracker features more than 200 costumes by Alicia Worden and Nilda Roxey and lighting designed by Jeffrey Goldstein.

Complemented by an international cast of professional performers, the Nutcracker also includes talent from neighboring communities, including Lambertville, New Hope, Yardley, Flemington, Doylestown, Newtown, Stockton, Hopewell, Lawrenceville, Pennington, Ewing, Trenton and Princeton. This year, the production will come to life with over eighty five cast members and hundreds staff, crew of volunteers.

During this seasons performance, Clara and her friends will take you on an enchanting voyage to meet magical mice, giant rats, marching soldiers, swirling snowflakes, waltzing flowers and the beautiful Sugar Plum Fairy. Brilliant costumes and elaborate sets draw the audience into a heart-lifting marvelous journey that ushers in the seasonal spirit. Audiences can also expect a visit from Santa and his jolly friends during the performance! This year, a special pre-show performance will feature music by Princeton Pro Musica among others.

"This performance of the Nutcracker is a community tradition and recognized as the most family-friendly production in the region, and we have amazing new elements added to the performance," says Mark Roxey, Artistic Director. Many community members and new faces will also be on the grand stage this holiday season. New dancers joining the Roxey Ballet roster this year include Sanghee Lee, Moe Izumi, Pinja Sinisalo, Rai Garcia, Hank Hueng and Tevin Johnson.

Roxey Ballet's programming includes a relaxed, sensory-friendly performance on November 30th at 1pm. This performance allows families with ASD and special needs, sensitivity issues, or young children to enjoy the Nutcracker in a supportive and relaxed environment. Additional resources and information on this performance are available at www.roxeyballet.org/sensory.

The company will present a variety of community performances in the months of November and December. Here is a brief list of those appearances:

School and Children's Matinee on December 5th at 10:00am at The College of New Jersey.

Grand Illumination at Peddlers Village in Lahaska, Pa, November 15th

New Hope Pa - Bucks County Childrens Museum on November 16th,

New Hope Community Tree Lighting on December 1st at 6pm

Trenton Psychiatric Hospital on December 6th at 1pm

All regular performances of the Nutcracker are held The College Of New Jersey's Kendall Main Stage Theater. Tickets are available at www.roxeyballet.org.





