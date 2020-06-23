Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Company Gets Creative to Present Outdoor Entertainment

Jersey Bites has reported that Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Company is bringing live theater (and fresh produce!) to outdoor spaces, providing a new kind of entertainment for audience members and getting their actors back to work.

Ryan Long, the founder/executive director of Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Company has been bringing their original productions on the road to perform at venues in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New York, for years. When the health crisis put all live performances on pause, Long decided to plant a garden on his and his wife Shannon's acre of grass at home, deciding to call their company members for assistance.

He shared:

"I told my wife I wanted to plant a garden. When she said it was a good idea, I realized that we had plenty of space...I asked her if she wanted to plant enough to feed our actors. She was all for it!"

The 12 actors who make up the troupe were eager to help out, and soon the idea struck to combine their garden project with live performance.

"We were already doing our Traveling Trunk Shows at fairs and festivals...So I asked them what they thought about the idea of creating a pop-up farm stand at our booth to sell our produce at local farmers' markets while we entertain the people there."

Hence, Project Broodfood was born.

"We really don't know what the future looks like for us to be able to perform indoor shows. It's been a real challenge to keep our hopes up. At least we can hit the farmers' market circuit now with our trunk show and pop-up farm stand, along with the outdoor fairs and festivals, and continue to help our actors."

For farmers market locations, fairs, and festival dates, visit riddlesbrood.com/broodfood or call 866-276-6399.

