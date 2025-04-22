Rick Wakeman, Nurse Blake And Purple Rain Tribute On Sale At BergenPAC This Friday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



bergenPAC has announced three new shows. Rick Wakeman on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at 7 p.m.; Classic Albums Live: Prince Purple Rain on Friday, June 25, 2025 at 8 p.m.; Nurse Blake on Sunday, September 14, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 25, 2025 at 10 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Rick Wakeman

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at 7 p.m.

$39-$49-$59-$69-$99

Strictly Wakeman with Rick Wakeman, keyboardist for the progressive rock group Yes, features the vocals of Hayley Sanderson from the UK's Strictly Come Dancing. Wakeman has collaborated with musical icons like David Bowie, Cat Stevens, and Elton John, and has sold over 50 million albums worldwide.

Classic Albums Live: Prince Purple Rain

Friday, July 25, 2025 at 8 p.m.

$39-$49-$59

This 2025 Classic Albums Live Prince's Purple Rain will take centerstage this summer as the Classic Albums Live Tribute Show returns with another favorite! Classic Albums Live takes the greatest albums from musical history and creates them note for note, cut for cut. It's all about the music, no gimmicks. Purple Rain has been deemed as one of the most incredible records of all time, and it was Prince's best-selling studio release, earning up to 13-time platinum status in the U.S.

Nurse Blake

Sunday, September 14, 2025 at 7 p.m.

$29.50-$39.50-$49.50-$64.50

Nurse Blake is a nurse, creator, advocate, and touring comedian whose humor and storytelling have made him a viral sensation and a beloved figure in the healthcare community. With a career that has taken him from the bedside to sold-out comedy tours around the world, Nurse Blake celebrates the hard work of nurses and healthcare providers in a way that is both hilarious and deeply relatable.

Back on tour with all new content, Blake dives into the wildest things patients and their families say and do. From self-diagnosing Stage 8 Cancer with WebMD to hitting the call light like they are on a game show, nothing is off-limits! Expect a night of nonstop laughter packed with healthcare workers who desperately need a break. Bring your friends, coworkers, and even that one patient who swore they were allergic to water—this is going to be a night to remember!

This performance is restricted to ages 18 and over. Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030.

Comments