Richard Thomas in MARK TWAIN TONIGHT! Comes to State Theatre New Jersey

State Theatre New Jersey will present Richard Thomas in Mark Twain Tonight! By Hal Holbrook on Wednesday, November 5 at 7:30pm and Thursday, November 6 at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $52.

Emmy® Award-winning actor Richard Thomas will star in a new production of Mark Twain Tonight! coming to State Theatre New Jersey. Richard Thomas is the first and only actor authorized to perform the play, written and originally performed by Hal Holbrook.

Mark Twain’s wry humor and irreverent observations led to his being called “the nation’s one true comic genius” (The New York Times). Millions have cheered for the legendary one-man show, bursting with Twain’s “uproariously funny” and “pungently wise” (Time Magazine) commentary.

Most recently seen on Broadway in Our Town, on tour as “Atticus Finch” in To Kill a Mockingbird, and on Netflix’s Ozark, and recently named as a 2025 Theater Hall of Fame Inductee, Richard Thomas is beloved to generations as John-Boy Walton.

Richard Thomas won an Emmy Award and received multiple Golden Globe Award nominations for his starring role as “John-Boy Walton” in the television drama The Waltons. He is most recognizable to contemporary television audiences for his roles in the hit series Ozark, The Americans, Billions, and the original Stephen King mini-series It. His feature film performances include The Unforgivable, Wonder Boys, Last Summer, Red Sky at Morning, and Taking Woodstock. He has been seen in acclaimed performances on stage including the revival of The Little Foxes, for which he received a Tony® Award nomination, Our Town, You Can’t Take it With You, The Great Society, Race, Democracy, Incident at Vichy (Drama Desk Award nomination), The Stendhal Syndrome (Lucille Lortel Award nomination, Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, An Enemy of the People, Tiny Alice, The Front Page, The Fifth of July, innumerable Shakespeare productions, and his professional debut at 8 years old in Sunrise at Campobello. Across the country, he has starred in the national tours of The Humans (Elliot Norton Award), Twelve Angry Men, and for three years as “Atticus Finch” in Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill a Mockingbird. Thomas previously served as the Honorary Chair of the National Corporate Theatre Fund, a position also held by his predecessor Hal Holbrook. He is a 2025 inductee to the Theater Hall of Fame.