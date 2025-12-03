SAME SAME-A Wine Bar with a Flair Debuts in Hell’s Kitchen Steps from Broadway

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Same Same is all about discovery. This cozy, stylish spot in Hell’s Kitchen on West 47th Street is the place to enjoy a unique beverage program and the most delectable small plates. The good news for our readers is that it’s just steps from the Theater District. The venue’s interior design with its attractive natural elements invites you to kick back and relax before or after the show. We especially like that there is seating for every size party whether you are going solo, with a special someone, or gathering your group.

Same Same is from the successful team of partners Avi Singh, Rishi Rajpal, and David Muhs that have been behind the beloved cocktail bars, Monkey Thief and Sama Street. Their knowledge of providing the best hospitality ensures that guests have a great experience. The kitchen is helmed by Chef David Sullivan who has an impressive background working at acclaimed NYC restaurants. Chef Sullivan’s creative menu is designed for sharing and perfectly complements the beverage program.

(Avi Singh, Rishi Rajpal, and David Muhs)

Each week, Same Same features six rotating wines by the glass to highlight small, independent producers and emerging regions such as Slovakia, Catalonia is Spain, Mexico, and Franken in Germany. The changing menu features extraordinary varietals, expertly selected to please different preferences. Whether you are a wine afficionado or new to the world of wines, you’ll find a great match for your palate. For those that prefer, there are beers, Boilermakers and low-ABV cocktails that include a Grapefruit Highball with a bianco vermouth blend; the Peter Piper Martini with pickled peppers and sudachi; and the The Espresso Drink with coffee shochu and a biscoff cookie garnish.

We stopped by Same Same before attending a show. Select a variety of small plates you want to savor and then pair your wine or beverage. Servers are happy to help you make the very best choices. The Shrimp Toast is already a fan favorite. Made with brioche, yuzu kosho, and mukrut lime leaf you won’t find a better Shrimp Toast in the city. A popular hearty dish is the housemade Cavatelli in a delicately spiced tomato sauce with shrimp and bomba calabrese. Chef’s Sullivan’s delicious Korean Fried Chicken has three crunchy delicious double-fried tender drumsticks served with buttermilk ranch, housemade hot sauce, and chive aioli. And the Scallop Carpaccio is irresistible with mango, salsa macha, and lime. Whether you’re having a full meal, or just want to do a little noshing, Same Same is sure to please. We’ll be back soon for their Oysters, Endive Salad, Himachi, and Beef Tartare!

Did someone say dessert? Top off your Same Same experience with a luscious choice or stop by anytime for a treat! The Chelsea Tart has just the right sweetness with salted caramel and crème fraiche. The rich, creamy Basque Cheesecake will satisfy your craving served with with blackberries and red wine.

Same Same is getting a lot of buzz from people who are visiting it again and again. And with the restaurant's newly launched late night menu, its ideal for the neighborhood. They are also happy to help you design your next get-together whether you want to reserve the full restaurant or plan for a group. Design a gathering that’s just right for your needs and your budget. Same Same is located at 401 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10016. The hours of operation are Tuesday-Thursday, from 5PM-12AM, Friday-Saturday, from 3PM-2AM, and Sunday from 3PM-12AM. For menus and more information, please visit Same Same Wine Bar and call 212.245.0675.

Photo Credit: Alex Staniloff