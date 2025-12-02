Review: FROZEN at Paper Mill Playhouse-An Enchanting and Spectacular Production

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

“An act of true love will thaw a frozen heart.” By Olaf in Frozen

Paper Mill Playhouse is now presenting a spectacular production of Disney’s Frozen and audience members of all ages are thrilled! Gift yourself, family, and friends to a show with a stunningly talented cast and breathtaking staging. Frozen enjoys marvelous direction by Paige Price who has a wealth of directing, producing and performing experience. She is joined by the talents of choreographer, Shea Sullivan and musical director, Geoffrey Ko. The music and lyrics are by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez with a book by Jennifer Lee. Your holiday entertainment schedule won’t be complete without a trip to the Millburn theater to see Frozen. And the good news for our readers is that it has an extended run through Sunday, January 11, 2026.

Frozen is based on the Academy Award winning animated Disney film that has been treasured for over a decade. As a musical theater gem, it was seen on Broadway from March of 2018 to March of 2020 and has since had a North American Tour and a West End production.

Frozen tells the story of devoted sisters, Elsa and Anna. Their bond is tested when Elsa becomes queen and fears that her secret mystical powers will cause harm. After her coronation, Elsa flees to the distant North Mountain but she unknowingly uses her magic to plunge the kingdom into an eternal winter. Anna, determined to find her sister, makes a perilous journey accompanied by ice harvester, Kristoff, his trusty reindeer, Sven, and Olaf the snowman. The travelers meet colorful characters and experience adventures, yet their quest is always driven by the power of love. This is a beautiful and timeless fable that demonstrates personal bravery, the faith we put in others, and the true meaning of sisterhood.

The accomplished cast will charm and mesmerize you from the opening number to the curtain call as they master their characters with style and verve. The company is led by Mary Kate Morrissey as Elsa and Samantha Williams as Anna. They are joined by the abundant talents of Daniel Yearwood as Kristoff; Sam Gravitte as Hans; Todd Buonopane as Olaf; Mark Price as Lord Weselton; Thomas Whitcomb as Sven; Anjali Roa as Young Anna; and Hazel Vogel as Young Elsa.

The versatile, vibrant ensemble that rounds out the show with exciting musical numbers includes Sherz Aletaha, Jasmine Bassham, Badia Farha, Maggie Gidden, Erin Gonzales, Beau Harmon, Dakota Hoar, Fiona Claire Huber, Albert Jennings, Ryan Lambert, Liesl Landegger, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Nathan Lucrezio, Happy McPartlin, Greg Mills, Kevin Ivey Morrison, Evelyn Peterson, Hugo Pizano Orozco, Leah Platt, Ethan Saviet, Graham Stevens, Matthew Varvar, and the understudy for Young Anna and Young Elsa, Juliette Meris.

The score for Frozen features 21 songs that are ideal for the story as each scene unfolds. There are touching, humorous, dramatic, and romantic ones all performed to perfection. Some of the many unforgettable numbers are “Veulle” by the Company; “A Little Bit of You” by Young Anna and Young Elisa; “For the First Time in Forever” by Anna, Elisa, and Townspeople; “Love is an Open Door” by Anna and Hans; “Reindeer Are Better Than People” by Kristoff; “In Summer” by Olaf; “Let it Go” by Elsa; “Hygge” by Oaken, Kristoff, Anna, Olaf, Family and Friends; “I Can’t Lose You” by Anna and Elsa; “Fixer Upper” by Bulda, Pabbie, Olaf and Hidden Folk; and “Colder by the Minute” by Anna, Kristoff, Elsa, Hans and Townspeople.

The Creative Team has done a stunning job of crafting the setting for Frozen. The Team includes original scenic design by Timothy Mackabee; scenic coordination and additional design by Kelly James Tighe; original costume design by Colleen Grady; costume coordination and additional design by Scott Westervelt; lighting design by Ryan J. O’Gara; sound design by Don Hanna; projection design by Mike Tutaj; hair, wig and makeup design by Kelley Jordan; and puppet design by Afsaneh Aayani. The Production Stage Manager is Patricia L. Grabb. Casting is by The TRC Company, Peter Van Dam CSA.

Paper Mill Playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee and Executive Director, Michael Stotts continue to bring the best in musical theatre to metro area audiences. Their production of Frozen is entrancing. It may be chilly outside but there’s a warming glow inside the Playhouse that must be experienced. Gather your group and get your tickets!

Paper Mill Playhouse is located at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, NJ. Tickets for Frozen and the season's upcoming shows are on sale now at The Official Site of Paper Mill Playhouse and by calling (973) 376-4343, or at the Box Office.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

